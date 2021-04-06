Oxford in Championship Round of Strongest Town Contest

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford City Hall

Oxford has made it to the championship round of the sixth annual Strongest Town Contest.

In Round 1, the 16 finalists answered questions on a range of topics—from transportation and housing to economic development and the community response to the pandemic. In Round 2, the remaining eight cities provided a photographic tour of some of the things their towns are doing to get stronger and more resilient.

In the semifinals, representatives from each of the four remaining cities sat down for short interviews with program director and the host of the Bottom-Up Revolution podcast, Rachel Quednau.

Image via Strongest Town

In this final round, Oxford takes on Lockport, Illinois. Strong Towns president Chuck Marohn interviewed Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Mayor Steve Streit of Lockport in a webcast that can be viewed on the Strong Towns YouTube channel.

Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. You can vote once in the contest.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

For full contest rules, and to catch up with the first three rounds, visit the Strongest Town page.

Click here to vote for Oxford.