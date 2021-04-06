Tim Elko Tabbed NCBWA Hitter of the Month

Tim Elko put together a spectacular run of play this March, earning National Hitter of the Month honors from the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).



In 17 games, Elko went 28-for-66 (.424) with 23 runs scored, seven doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBI. The senior out of Lutz, Florida, slugged .939 and added a .519 on-base percentage for an OPS of 1.458.



While making 10 starts at third base and seven at first base, Elko notched nine multi-hit games, including two four-hit games. He also drove in multiple runs nine times, including four games with four or more RBI.



Elko’s month included his first career multi-homer game on March 7 in the Belmont series finale. The Rebel captain also came up clutch in the series finales against Auburn (3/21) and Alabama (3/27), going a combined 8-for-11 with four runs scored, eight RBI, two doubles and one home run to lead his team consecutive series sweeps to open Southeastern Conference play.



Elko was named National and SEC Player of the Week on March 8 after going 10-for-17 (.558) in five games with eight runs scored, a double, five home runs and 13 RBI to open the month. He slugged an astonishing 1.529 that week while walking five times and striking out just once, notching a .708 on-base percentage for an OPS of 2.237.



The Preseason All-American has kept it going so far in April, notching hits in all three games over the weekend at Florida, including a 3-for-4 performance with two runs scored in the series finale.

The Rebels return to Swayze tonight as they host Alcorn State. The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Staff report