Addy to Serve Another 4 years as Ward 1 Aldermen

Oxford Ward 1 Alderman Rick Addy will serve another four years on the Board of Aldermen after winning the Democratic primary Tuesday by just 24 votes.

In Ward 1, 852 people voted.

Addy garnered 438 votes and his opponent, Billy Crews earned 414 votes.

Rick Addy

The final numbers came in around 3 p.m. today after 35 affidavits were counted at City Hall.

Since there is no Republican candidate, the election for Ward 1 was decided in the primary.

In Ward 3, Brian Hyneman won the Democratic primary, earning 166 votes against Alexandria White, who garnered 31 votes. Hyneman will face Republican candidate L.McQueen Miscamble on June 6. A total of 197 people voted in Ward 3.

In Ward 5, Alderman Preston Taylor took the primary with 60 votes while his opponent, Tracey Williams, earned 33 votes. Taylor will face Republican candidate Barney Chadwick in June.

A total of 96 people voted in Ward 5.

Overall, 1,146 people voted Tuesday in the Democratic primary.