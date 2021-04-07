Woman Faces Child Neglect Charge After Child Tests Positive for Drugs

A local woman was arrested Monday and faces a charge of child neglect.

Lashetta Nicole Hickinbottom

According to the Oxford Police Department, on March 7, OPD was notified by Child Protective Services about an investigation into Lashetta Nicole Hickinbottom, 35, of Oxford.

According to OPD, a child that was in Hickinbottom’s care tested positive for amphetamines.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Hickinbottom’s arrest.

She was arrested on Monday without incident and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was charged with child neglect and given a $20,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.