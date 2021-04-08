Former OPD Officer Releases New Children’s Book

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Hardie Meeks recently released his new children’s book, “Officer Marcus and Officer Hillary Serving the Community,” at Jack and Clarie’s children clothing store. Photo via Facebook/HardieMeeks.

A local law enforcement officer is using his past experiences to help teach children kindness and acceptance through his new children’s book.

Hardie Meeks recently self-published “Officer Marcus and Officer Hillary Serving the Community,” a book aimed at children up to 10 years old. Meeks said the book’s purpose is “teaching the youth at a young age that we should love each other, regardless of race, socioeconomic and other beliefs.”

The book is about two police officers going through their day on the job as they help people in the community, showing kindness and love.

“Office Marcus and Officer Hillary Serving the Community,” can be purchased on Meeks’ Facebook page or through email at Hardie.Katrenia@gmail.com.

The book also has several Oxford references, including William Faulkner’s Rowan Oak.

Previously a police officer and detective with the Oxford Police Department, Meeks is now a field agent with the Third District Drug Court.

While working at OPD, Meeks started the Straight Talk kids’ mentoring program that has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is my new way of reaching the kids,” Meeks said.

The book features an African American male officer and a white, female officer.

“I wanted to show that women can be successful in a male-dominated field and that people of different races can be friends and work together,” Meeks said. “This book is intended for anyone from the age that can listen as it is being read to them up to age 10. I think this book would entertain readers of any age.”

The book is the first of a series Meeks plans to write, all involving first-responders.

“I am going to do firefighters for the second book and then EMS for the third book,” he said. “The fourth installment will have all four working together. Each book will help children understand different life skills set to strive in society.”

Meeks is currently working on a relationship book for adult readers.

“Office Marcus and Officer Hillary Serving the Community,” can be purchased for $15 on Meeks’ Facebook page or through email at Hardie.Katrenia@gmail.com.