Oxford High School Student Dances Her Way to MS School of the Arts

Carolina Cassisa, a sophomore at Oxford High, has the opportunity to complete her junior and senior years of high school at the Mississippi School of the Arts.

Carolina Cassisa

MSA is an 11th- and 12th-grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located in Brookhaven on the Historic Whitworth College campus.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I felt like I am at the right stage in my life to go for it. I am very independent and I feel like going to a boarding school is a great chance for real-world application and will prepare me for college,” Cassisa said.

The process for admission to MSA includes an online application, virtual audition, and interview. In February, Cassisa was invited to submit audition videos in three categories: a one-minute solo, ballet barre, and a contemporary piece.

Cassisa is a ballet dancer with the Oxford Academy of Dance Arts and has participated in color guard since seventh grade. She loves studying French at Oxford High and will be able to continue in French through a virtual option offered by MSA.

After graduation, Cassisa plans to attend college to study Classics and hopes to eventually dance professionally. She is an Oxford native and the daughter of Jane and Paul Cassisa.

Courtesy of the OSD