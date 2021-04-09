Court Dates for Local Teachers Accused of Sex Crimes Continued

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The trials for two local former teachers accused of sex crimes involving former students in unrelated cases have been continued – again.

On Monday, a circuit court judge signed an order of continuance for former Lafayette County math teacher Molly Wray and former Oxford physics teacher James Reidy until the next court term, which is in July.

Both Wray and Reidy are represented by local attorney Tony Farese and have received several continuances. Both cases stem from arrests made in 2018.

Reidy was indicted in 2018 on two charges of sexual battery by a person having authority over the victim after local law enforcement was told Reidy was allegedly having sex with one of his students.

James Reidy

Since then, Reidy has been out on a $25,000 bond that was reissued this week by the court since it had expired.

According to the indictment, Reidy allegedly had sex with his then 16-year-old student in the fall of 2016 and then again in the fall of 2017.

The offenses reportedly occurred in Lafayette County.

Reidy was terminated from his position at Oxford High School after his arrest in September.

An AP chemistry and physics teacher, he worked at OHS for 24 years and was a teacher for 26 years.

Molly Wray

Wray was indicted on Sept. 5, 2018, by a Lafayette County grand jury for allegedly enticing a 17-year-old male, an LHS student, to meet for sexual purposes in November 2017.

Wray was arrested in June 2018 after the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report from the Lafayette County School District that Wray had allegedly engaged in improper conduct with a male student.

A math teacher, Wray resigned after the allegations were made against her.

She has been out on a $10,000 bond.

Court officials have stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the need for the continuances.