Two Charged with Grand Theft in Unrelated Cases

Two local men were arrested this week for allegedly stealing vehicles and heavy equipment in unrelated cases by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

LeKendrick Hervey

On Wednesday, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested LeKendrick Hervey, 26, of Water Valley, and charged him with grand theft.

Hervey was allegedly involved in stealing over $60,000 worth of items, including a 2017 Toyota Tacoma and a 16-foot double axel trailer.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $35,000 bond.

Corey Parmenter

On Thursday, investigators with the Sheriff’s Department arrested Corey Parmenter, 31, of Como, on a charge of grand larceny.

Parmenter was allegedly involved in stealing over $100,000 worth of equipment in Lafayette County.

Parmenter was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

Staff report