Friday, April 9, 2021
News & ViewsCrime Report

Two Charged with Grand Theft in Unrelated Cases

0
184

Two local men were arrested this week for allegedly stealing vehicles and heavy equipment in unrelated cases by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

LeKendrick Hervey

On Wednesday, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested LeKendrick Hervey, 26, of Water Valley, and charged him with grand theft.

Hervey was allegedly involved in stealing over $60,000 worth of items, including a 2017 Toyota Tacoma and a 16-foot double axel trailer.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $35,000 bond.

Corey Parmenter

On Thursday, investigators with the Sheriff’s Department arrested Corey Parmenter, 31, of Como, on a charge of grand larceny.

Parmenter was allegedly involved in stealing over $100,000 worth of equipment in Lafayette County.

Parmenter was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleCourt Dates for Local Teachers Accused of Sex Crimes Continued

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles