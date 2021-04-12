Monday, April 12, 2021
News & ViewsCrime Report

Man Charged With Stealing Car While Owner Was Inside Store

0
112

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Hernando man Sunday for allegedly stealing someone’s car while they were inside a convenience store.

Jacob T. Boling

According to OPD, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a convenience store in the 500 block of South Lamar Boulevard after someone called 911 to report their car had been stolen.

The vehicle was located and stopped by officers on Van Buren Avenue.

The driver, Jacob T. Boling, 22, of Hernando, was arrested and charged with felony motor vehicle theft and other misdemeanor charges.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleOPD Arrests 2 for Allegedly Prostituting a Minor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles