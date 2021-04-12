Ole Miss Drops to No. 6 in D1Baseball

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball dropped a hard-fought series to then the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend. The Rebels fell three spots in the D1Baseball Polls on Monday to No. 6 in the nation.

Ole Miss (24-8, 8-4 SEC) overcame an 11-0 deficit in Sunday’s finale to the Razorbacks to fall just short of an 18-14 loss to drop the series.

The Rebels scored 30 runs in the series to Arkansas’ 31 runs in the three-game tilt.

Arkansas moved up one spot to No.1 overall after Vanderbilt dropped a series to Georgia. A total of seven teams are in the Top 25 this week.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they step out of the conference to take on Austin Peay. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. This weekend, Ole Miss travels to Starkville to take on in-state rival No. 6 Mississippi State.