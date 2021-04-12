OPD Arrests 2 for Allegedly Prostituting a Minor

Two 18-year-olds were arrested recently for allegedly prostituting a female minor.

Bailey Prince

On March 30, the Oxford Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the area of the Super 8 Hotel.

Officers learned that an individual fled to the University Inn and responded.

Officers made contact with a juvenile female, Bailey Clayton Prince, 18, of Oxford, and Dorian Howell, 18, of Oxford.

Dorian Howell

Following an investigation, OPD investigators learned that the juvenile female was being prostituted with the assistance of Prince and Howell.

On April 8, Howell and Prince were both arrested on the charge of procuring sexual servitude of a minor.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued each Prince and Howell a bond of $10,000.

According to OPD, this is still an ongoing investigation and further details could be released at a later date.

Staff report