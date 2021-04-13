No. 6 Ole Miss Hosts Austin Peay

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 6 Ole Miss returns to the diamond Tuesday to welcome Austin Peay into Swayze Field. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (24-8, 8-4 SEC) is coming off a hard-fought series loss to the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend. On Sunday, the Rebels overcame an 11-0 deficit to ultimately drop the game and series by a score of 18-14.

The Ole Miss offense scored 30 runs over three games against Arkansas and 58 runs over five games last week. The Rebels now lead the SEC and rank sixth nationally with 250 runs scored.

Austin Peay (10-19, 7-9 OVC) rolls into Oxford after a series loss to Moorehead State over the weekend.

Austin Peay is lead at the plate by redshirt sophomore Garret Spain with a .315 batting average and seven home runs.

The pitching matchup for the game will likely see RHP Sebastian Martinez on the mound for Austin Peay. Coach Mike Bianco will send Tyler Myers to the hill for the Rebels.

These two programs have met 20 total times on the diamond. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 18-2. The Rebels won the last game 11-4 in 2018.

