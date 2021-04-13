The Isom Place Gets Nod to Become an Event Venue

By Alyssa Schnugg

One of Oxford’s oldest homes, The Isom Place, will soon be a place where people can make lasting memories.

On Monday, the Oxford Planning Commission unanimously approved a special exception to allow the Isom Place to be used as a venue space for weddings, receptions and other similar celebrations.

The Isom Place is located at 1003 Jefferson Avenue and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home was constructed by Thomas Dudley Isom, a physician in Lafayette County. The exact dates of construction were lost, but it is estimated the original structure was built in the 1830s with significant improvements made throughout the middle-1800s.

Isom married Sarah McGehee and they had a daughter, Sarah McGehee Isom who would later become the first female faculty member at the University of Mississippi.

Currently, Invitation Magazine occupies the upstairs office space in the home. The home was recently purchased from the University Foundation and is owned by SRM, LLC.

The city’s planning staff recommended approval stating that the “proposal seems to be a great way to preserve this historic structure and make it accessible to the community as a venue.”

While the house only has eight parking spaces, it is located across from the Oxford Parking Garage and the owner secured a “plan B” for parking with the Baker Building on North Lamar Boulevard.

The Isom Place will only provide the venue and security. Vendors will be employed by individual clients to supply all services including catering/beverage services, equipment, photography, music/sound, and other services under separate agreements.

Hours and noise regulations will be strictly enforced to comply with city guidelines. Occupancy restraints will be followed, according to the developer’s application.