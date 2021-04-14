Ole Miss’ Offense Puts Austin Peay Away

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 6 Ole Miss used a strong offensive and pitching performance against Austin Peay to come away with a 13-1 victory on Tuesday night at Swayze.

Ole Miss (25-8) scored 13 runs on 15 hits all led by first baseman Cale Baker. Baker went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, a home run with six RBI and two runs scored.

“Been working on tracking the ball better,” Baker said. “I have been working with Coach Clem and Coach Bianco, just working on tracking the ball to the barrel. It has been up and down, but nice to get back out there and have the confidence of everyone on the team and all the coaches.”

Baker’s home run came in the third that scored Hayden Dunhurst and TJ McCants.

“(The home run) felt good,” Baker said. “Just trying to put a good swing on the ball and score some runs.”

The Rebel’s first baseman’s, double was in the first inning, which cleared the bases loaded and brought in Jacob Gonzalez, Peyton Chatagnier and Kevin Graham.

“I credit him (Baker) with that first inning double with bases loaded with two outs,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “He can hit it pretty well — not his best swing getting a big double for us, and being able to move and track the ball to the barrel.”

Gonzalez finished the night going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Chatagnier went 2-for-3 at the dish with a run and an RBI. McCants finished the night going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

The Rebels had their team captain Tim Elko go down last week against North Alabama. Over the past four games, Ole Miss’ offense has produced 43 runs.

“We all are just trying to do what we can,” Baker said. “Accepting our roles and getting out there doing what is expected of us each and every day. We are just trying to do what we can and produce runs like we know how to.”

Austin Peay jumped out to an early 1-0 advantage on a leadoff home run by Gino Avros in the top of the first inning. The Rebels starter Tyler Myers then retired the side in order.

Myers (3-1) worked three innings surrendered two hits and a run. The two hits were a double and the home run. He recorded one strikeout and allowed no walks.

Bianco brought freshman Jake Dougherty to the mound in the fourth inning. Dougherty was electric in his two innings while only facing six sluggers he struck out five. He did not surrender a run or a hit in his first college outing.

“It was awesome. I absolutely loved it out there,” Dougherty said. “Being able to go out there and pitch in front of those fans at Swayze is something that I will never forget.”

In the final two innings, the Rebels used Cody Adcock and Brandon Johnson each for an inning.

Following the game, Bianco told the media that Max Cioffi would be out for the remainder of the season from an injury in his elbow.

“He had an MRI this morning (Tuesday) on his elbow,” Bianco said. “It came back that he tore his UCL — he will be out the rest of the season.

Ole Miss travels down to Starkville this weekend to face Mississippi State in a three-game series starting on Friday. Both teams are tied for second in the SEC West division.