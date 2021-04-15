Baptist Earns Accreditation for Inpatient Acute Rehab Program

CARF International announced that Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has been accredited for a period of three years for its Inpatient Acute Rehab program.

The latest accreditation is the sixth consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Baptist North Mississippi.

“We are honored to be recognized for our continued adherence to the highest standards that define quality care. The CARF accreditation has further significance this year as it reflects the quality of care provided by our team during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Judy Leeton, nurse manager of Baptist Inpatient Acute Rehab.

The accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

“This accreditation means we are not afraid to be challenged to be the best organization we can be by seeking the input of an outside agency to evaluate our system and level of care. We want the most informed and highest quality clinicians providing services to our community members. I applaud our team across the organization for their hard work and compassion that has earned this level of recognition,” said Bill Henning, CEO of Baptist North Mississippi.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

Staff report