Jackson Man Arrested in Oxford for Allegedly Trying to Sell Stolen ATV

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Jackson man for allegedly selling a stolen ATV in Oxford.

According to OPD, on Tuesday, investigators received information about a stolen all-terrain vehicle from Jackson being sold in Oxford.

Investigators identified Dominique Price, 29, of Jackson, as the person allegedly selling the stolen ATV.

Price was in possession of the stolen ATV at the time of his arrest. Patrol officers with OPD were assisted by deputies from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Price was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of stolen and booked on a $2,500 bond.

Staff report