Lafayette County Gained 83 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 10 Days

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Despite almost 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations being administered to Mississippi residents, the number of positive cases daily has risen over the last few days.

In the last 10 days, Lafayette County has had 83 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health, up from 66 new cases the week prior.

Lafayette County reported one COVID-19-related death last week.

Since March 2020, Lafayette County has had 6,063 cases of COVID-19 and 117 deaths.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi reported that there were 11 COVID-19 patients in regular hospital beds and two COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Wednesday.

Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped drastically since January when it peaked with 1,444 patients in a Mississippi hospital with the virus. As of Sunday, there were 161 people in a Mississippi hospital with COVID-19.

As of Sunday, MSDH reports that 21,067 people in Lafayette County have received their first COVID-19 vaccination, and 16,072 residents are fully vaccinated, making up about 30% of Lafayette County’s total population, up 5 percent from April 5.

In a press conference on Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 78 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state. This is when a person who is fully vaccinated becomes ill with COVID-19. Of those 78 breakthrough cases, one individual died of COVID-19. To date, more than 647,387 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the University of Mississippi has reported 16 new cases in the past week, with three faculty/staff members and 13 students testing positive. There are currently 19 active cases on campus, up from 10 active cases the previous week.

The Oxford School District reported 13 new cases as of Monday, with 12 students and one teacher testing positive.

The Lafayette County School District reported 11 new cases last week, all students.