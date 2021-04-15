Ole Miss Students Look for Answers Regarding Graduation Tickets

By AJ Norwood and Justin Claas

Journalism students

Graduation is near, and while some students are excited to walk across the stage, others are worried about whether or not their loved ones can actually attend. Sydnee Davidson, a senior at the University of Mississippi, said she does not even have enough tickets for her siblings to attend.

“I have four siblings and then my parents and step-parents,” Davidson said. “So I can only invite my parents and step-parents and not my siblings to my graduation.”

Up until a week ago, graduating students had no idea how many tickets they would receive. Now with graduation less than 30 days away, graduates from the class of 2020 still have a lot of questions that need answers. University officials said that the number of allocated tickets for each ceremony varies based on the number of graduates in each school.

Assistant Dean of Student Services, Jennifer Simmons, said the School of Journalism students are getting eight tickets each, but many details, such as how and where to claim them, are still being worked out.

“The process by which they will claim those tickets will be released from University and Public Events soon,” Simmons said.

But other students do not necessarily find the ticketing limits as an issue. Lucy Williams, this year’s homecoming queen, says that the amount of tickets she received is just enough for her family.

“So I have a family of five so that’s perfect enough for my close family to come,” Williams said. “Honestly, this year I didn’t want my grandparents or distant relatives to come just because I wouldn’t want them to be exposed as much so four tickets is good for my family.”

Tickets for the 2020 graduates have not yet been announced, but RSVP for those students is now closed. However, they can still contact their Dean if they wish to participate.