Dinner Reservations Are Booking Up Fast for Graduation

By Sarah Gail Myers- Journalism Student

St. Leo’s bartender makes a Cosmopolitan for customer.

The University of Mississippi will be hosting two commencement ceremonies this year. The university has designated the first two weekends of May to the 2020 and 2021 graduates. With two ceremonies this year, everywhere seems to be booked, and dinner reservations are no exception.

St. Leo’s Lounge on the Square in Oxford was completely booked within the first few days after opening reservations for the two weekends a month early, and the restaurant is only allowing one hour and a half for graduates and their guests to eat.

“We are completely full. We’re going to still do 75% capacity, but we added more tables,” says Sydney Ray, an employee of St. Leo’s. “We’re not hiring anyone extra, but it’s going to be as many servers as we possibly can, we’re going to have extra hostesses, extra people in the back just to completely prepare for that weekend.”

Although many people struggled, 2021 graduate Rebecca Donaldson was able to secure a reservation at St. Leo’s.

“The reservation wasn’t that bad, because I think that people think to book hotel rooms before they book reservations for restaurants, but it was a time that wasn’t as ideal,” said Donaldson.

While most restaurants are booked, graduates can still add themselves to waitlists in case others have to cancel.