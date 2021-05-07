A Quick Guide to 2020 Commencement

The University of Mississippi will host its 167th Commencement this week for the Class of 2020. Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Members of the graduating Class of 2020 will return to Oxford this week to celebrate the University of Mississippi’s 167th Commencement exercises.

The Class of 2020 was celebrated last year during a live, virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a commitment from university leaders that an in-person ceremony would be conducted at a later date. That time has come with Commencement exercises scheduled for May 6-8.

Morning convocation will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday (May 8) in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and will feature NFL legend and Ole Miss great Patrick Willis delivering the Commencement address.

A four-year letterwinner for the Rebels from 2003 to 2006, Willis is one of the most heralded defensive players in Ole Miss football history. Besides his accomplishments on the field, he also achieved tremendous success in the classroom and the community.

Willis, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, plans to focus his Commencement remarks on destiny and the strength that comes from lifting others as we rise.

Read more about Willis and his story here.

Tickets are required only for the School of Business Administration master’s degree ceremony on Friday (May 7). Tickets will not be required for any other ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

In the case of inclement weather Saturday, morning Convocation will be canceled.

Here is a schedule for Commencement activities:

Friday (May 7)

8 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts undergraduates and master’s degree ceremony, The Pavilion at Ole Miss

10 a.m. – School of Business Administration, master’s degree ceremony, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

10:30 a.m. – School of Law, C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum

11 a.m. – School of Engineering, Pavilion

2 p.m. – School of Education, Pavilion

2 p.m. – General Studies, Tad Smith Coliseum

5 p.m. – School of Journalism and New Media, Pavilion

Saturday (May 8)

8 a.m. – Convocation, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

11 a.m. – Patterson School of Accountancy, Pavilion

11 a.m. – School of Pharmacy, Tad Smith Coliseum

2 p.m. – School of Business Administration, Pavilion

5 p.m. – School of Applied Sciences, Pavilion

Parking and Transportation Options

University officials remind visitors that it is important to park as indicated when visiting campus, and carpooling is strongly encouraged. For safety reasons, parking is not permitted along roadways, sidewalks or grassy areas.

The nearest parking available is west of the Pavilion and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Graduates and visitors are encouraged to arrive early and park in the lots closest to their individual school or college ceremonies. A full parking map, as well as information regarding ADA shuttle service, is available here.

Dining Options

Visitors will be able to enjoy several dining options across campus throughout Commencement week, including:

Through Friday:

Rebel Market: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Rebel Market: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 5-7 p.m.

Chick-fil-A: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

McAlister’s Deli: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Which Wich: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Qdoba: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Panda Express: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services

All information booths and ceremony venues will have basic first aid kits. EMS will be staged at various locations and available for rapid response. For immediate assistance, dial 911 or call the University Police Department at 662-915-4911.

For more information, visit the official UM Commencement website.

Staff Report