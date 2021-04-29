Thursday, April 29, 2021
FeaturedHeadlinesUM Graduation

VIDEO: Hotty Toddy News Special Edition: Graduation 2 Remember

0
97

This year the University of Mississippi graduation weekend is bigger than ever with two ceremonies taking place a week apart. We have all the information packed into this one show so you can know what to expect these next few weeks. This is Hotty Toddy News Special Edition: Graduation 2 Remember, a show produced by broadcast journalism students from the UM School of Journalism and New Media.

Previous articleUniversity Lauds Red and Blue Graduates
Next articleMDOT Makes Safety Changes to Hwy. 6/F.D. Buddy East Intersection

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles