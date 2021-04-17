Two Ole Miss Graduations Good News for Hotels, Home Rentals

Oxford hotels and Airbnb options are mostly filled up for have outrageous pricing in connection with two Ole Miss graduation weekends. This season of celebration is going to rough on visitors’ wallets but good business for some.

Jennifer McCracken is the parent of a graduating senior who knows firsthand how tough it has been to get a place to stay.

“We looked at hotel options first and all of those were either booked or asking for a crazy amount like a thousand dollars a night,” McCracken said.

Her family settled on renting a private home, and she suggests that the families of next year’s graduates start booking a place to stay as soon as the university announces the 2022 graduation date.

Dana Lucenti rents out properties throughout the Oxford area.

She says, “For graduation, the weekends go very quickly. We post them and they are gone within a day or two.” Lucenti always plans ahead for graduation weekend and expects her places to be taken very quickly when the dates are released.

Lucenti and other rental property owners are happy to see the influx of visitors after a dry spell during the pandemic.

