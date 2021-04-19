Rebel Pitcher Doug Nikhazy Tabbed with National and SEC Honors

Ole Miss left-handed junior pitcher Doug Nikhazy was named National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball and SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday after his performance on the mound this weekend.

Nikhazy threw a masterful one-hit complete game on Saturday in the Rebels 9-0 victory over in-state rival No.4 Mississippi State. Nikhazy walked two Bulldog batters and struck out 12.

Nikhazy is the first Rebel to throw a one-hitter since Adam Yates one-hit Southeastern Louisiana in a seven-inning game on Feb. 14, 2001.



It was the first complete game of Nikhazy’s career, and he became the first Rebel to throw a nine-inning complete game since Christian Trent against Auburn on April 5, 2014. Trent also threw an eight-inning complete game in a loss at Missouri on May 1, 2015.



Nikhazy tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and set a new personal best in SEC play.



The Rebel Saturday starter walked one batter in the first inning before retiring 11 straight. He yielded his lone hit of the day, a single up the middle, in the fifth inning. Nikhazy walked one more in the sixth before cruising through the final three frames. To cap off his spectacular day, Nikhazy struck out the top two hitters in the Bulldog lineup, Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen, each on just three pitches.



The Rebels return to action on Tuesday as they play host to Little Rock. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Staff report