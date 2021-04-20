Lafayette Fire Chief Recognized for Executive Fire Officer Certification

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Fire Chief Wes Anderson was recognized by the Board of Supervisors Monday for receiving the Executive Fire Officer Certification. From left, supervisors Larry Gillespie and David Rikard, Chief Anderson, supervisors Mike Roberts and Brent Larson. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg.

Lafayette County Fire Chief Wes Anderson was recognized by the Board of Supervisors Monday for earning the Executive Fire Officer Program certificate – a four-year program through the National Fire Academy.

The program provides senior fire officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and emergency medical services administration. The courses and accompanying research examine how to exercise leadership when dealing with difficult or unique problems within communities.

“I know you’ve been working hard and I know the county sees it,” Supervisor and Board President Mike Roberts said to Anderson. “We appreciate your effort on keeping on top of everything that’s entailed in keeping us safe countywide.”

Anderson entered into the training program five years ago; however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the program’s last year.

Applicants to the Executive Fire Officer program must meet stringent minimum requirements including holding an executive-level role in their organization, having 10 years of leadership experience and holding a four-year college degree or higher.

According to the NFA, the program is designed to provide executive officers with bold and imaginative public policy solutions to create safe, healthy, prepared and resilient communities.

“I decided to enter the program to make me a better leader, a better executive official for the fire department, to better improve the fire department,” Anderson said Monday.