No. 9 Ole Miss Hosts Little Rock

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 9 Ole Miss baseball returns to Swayze field on Tuesday night to start an eight-game home stretch as they step out of conference play and host the Little Rock Trojans. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (26-10, 9-6 SEC) is coming off of a series loss to in-state rival No.4 Mississippi State over the weekend. The Rebels won Saturday’s game 9-0 behind a strong performance by Doug Nikhazy on the mound. Nikhazy threw a one-hit complete game against the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally with 364 hits on the season, including 17 on Saturday at Dudy Noble Field. The Rebels have tallied 14-plus hits in five of their last seven games.

The Rebels offense is second in the SEC and seventh nationally in runs scored with 279.

Little Rock (16-16, 7-5 Sun Belt) rolls into town after a series loss on the road to ULM. The Trojans won the first game of the series against ULM.

This season, Little Rock is led at the dish by senior catcher John Michael Russ who has a .351 batting average. Sophomore Tyler Williams leads the team in home runs with seven and a team-high 32 RBIs.

The probable pitching matchup for the game will have Left-hander Chance Vaught on the hill for Little Rock. Coach Mike Bianco will call on RHP Jack Dougherty to take the ball for the Rebels. Dougherty made his first college appearance last week against Austin Peay. He worked two shutout innings, faced six batters and struck out five.

This will be the 23rd all-time meeting between the Rebels and the Trojans on the diamond. Ole Miss leads the series 18-5. The last meeting came back in 2019 as the Rebels won 11-8.

