Combined UM Memorial Service Set for Thursday

The University of Mississippi is set to honor members of the Ole Miss family it lost during an annual campus-wide Memorial Ceremony set for Thursday (April 22).
The university’s traditional memorial service could not be held last year to honor those lost in 2019-20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, those the university lost in 2019, 2020 and the 2020-21 academic year will be remembered in a 4 p.m. ceremony at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
“It is unspeakably heartbreaking and difficult to lose a loved one, and we deeply feel each loss in our own university family,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “We hold the University Memorial Service to remember and honor those cherished individuals we have lost.
“Our hope is that this ceremony will evoke meaningful memories and encourage feelings of peace and solace.”
All members of the Lafayette-Oxford-University community are invited to attend. To RSVP for this event, email merrill@olemiss.edu.
The event is typically hosted on the final Thursday of spring semester classes. The memorial ceremony is an occasion for the LOU community to come together and celebrate the lives of those who died. The names of those lost will be read.
The UM Memorial Ceremony was established in 2008 by then-Chancellor Robert Khayat.
The program is followed by a playing of the alma mater by the University String Quartet.
This year, the ceremony will honor:
Students
J. Michael Aulds
Camron Fair
Grace Herrington
Ethan Hogenson
Jack Holiman
Jennifer Kelly
Alexandria Kostial
Gabriel Locastro
Jamal Lydie
Anna Grace Miller
Vanessa Miller
Dinesh Palikhel
Cajewel Pegues
Bailey Purkey
Michael Taylor
Madison Ward
Faculty
Mark Frezzo
James Malloy
M. Lynne Murchison
John Neff
Nataliya Ostrovskaya
Robert Plants
Don Summers
Waheed Uddin
Staff
Jacqueline Certion
Logan Hargrove
R. Dewey Knight
Barbara Smith
Michael Tatum
Emeritus Faculty/Staff
William Chappell
John Flynt
Roger Lyles
Joe McCaskill
James Mann
James Nichols
Harry Owens
Jon Parcher
David Sansing
Hugh Sloan
Charles Taylor
Lucy Turnbull
By Michael Newsom