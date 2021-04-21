Combined UM Memorial Service Set for Thursday

Archive Photo: The University String Quartet plays the university’s alma mater during a previous UM Memorial Ceremony. The event is a remembrance of students, faculty, staff, and faculty and staff emeriti lost over the past year. Photo by Robert Jordan/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The University of Mississippi is set to honor members of the Ole Miss family it lost during an annual campus-wide Memorial Ceremony set for Thursday (April 22).

The university’s traditional memorial service could not be held last year to honor those lost in 2019-20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, those the university lost in 2019, 2020 and the 2020-21 academic year will be remembered in a 4 p.m. ceremony at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

“It is unspeakably heartbreaking and difficult to lose a loved one, and we deeply feel each loss in our own university family,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “We hold the University Memorial Service to remember and honor those cherished individuals we have lost.

“Our hope is that this ceremony will evoke meaningful memories and encourage feelings of peace and solace.”

All members of the Lafayette-Oxford-University community are invited to attend. To RSVP for this event, email merrill@olemiss.edu.

The event is typically hosted on the final Thursday of spring semester classes. The memorial ceremony is an occasion for the LOU community to come together and celebrate the lives of those who died. The names of those lost will be read.

The UM Memorial Ceremony was established in 2008 by then-Chancellor Robert Khayat.

The program is followed by a playing of the alma mater by the University String Quartet.

This year, the ceremony will honor:

Students

J. Michael Aulds

Camron Fair

Grace Herrington

Ethan Hogenson

Jack Holiman

Jennifer Kelly

Alexandria Kostial

Gabriel Locastro

Jamal Lydie

Anna Grace Miller

Vanessa Miller

Dinesh Palikhel

Cajewel Pegues

Bailey Purkey

Michael Taylor

Madison Ward



Faculty

Mark Frezzo

James Malloy

M. Lynne Murchison

John Neff

Nataliya Ostrovskaya

Robert Plants

Don Summers

Waheed Uddin



Staff

Jacqueline Certion

Logan Hargrove

R. Dewey Knight

Barbara Smith

Michael Tatum



Emeritus Faculty/Staff

William Chappell

John Flynt

Roger Lyles

Joe McCaskill

James Mann

James Nichols

Harry Owens

Jon Parcher

David Sansing

Hugh Sloan

Charles Taylor

Lucy Turnbull

By Michael Newsom