GoFundMe Set Up to Bring OMS Student Home for Burial

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A GoFundMe fundraising drive for Alyssah Renee Rosas, a seventh-grader at Oxford Middle School who died Monday, has raised more than $10,000 to help the family bring Alyssah back to Texas to be laid to rest.

Alyssah moved to Oxford with her two sisters and mother, Christina Rosas, two years ago. The family moved from El Paso, Texas to “start a new life.”

Described by her mother as a vibrant 13-year-old, Alyssah enjoyed running track, swimming, volleyball, basketball and dancing.

“Alyssah had a huge heart and she was filled with kindness,” Christina Rosas said of her daughter on the GoFundMe page. “Sadly, the cruelty of this world was too much for her to endure.”

The Rosas family is asking for help to bring Alyssah back to El Paso.

“We would like to give Alyssah the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and celebrate her life properly with loved ones, friends and family,” Christina said.

All funds will used for transport and funeral expenses.

“We would like to extend a special thank you to the Oxford Community as well as Oxford Middle School for the outpouring of support we have received during this extremely difficult time,” Rosas said.

Click here to donate to help the Rosas family bring Alyssah home.