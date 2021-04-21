Wednesday, April 21, 2021
HeadlinesNews & Views

Greenville Man Killed After Car Rolled Over in Lafayette County

0
566

A Greenville man was killed Tuesday on Highway 6 East in Lafayette County when his vehicle went off the road.

At approximately 8:21 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal traffic crash on Highway 6 in the area of County Road 425 in Lafayette County.

A 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by Jimmy E. Chatman, 54, of Greenville, was traveling westbound on Highway 6 East when he left the roadway to the right and rolled over several times.

As a result of this crash, Chatman received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Staff report

Previous articleCombined UM Memorial Service Set for Thursday

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles