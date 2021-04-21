Greenville Man Killed After Car Rolled Over in Lafayette County

A Greenville man was killed Tuesday on Highway 6 East in Lafayette County when his vehicle went off the road.

At approximately 8:21 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal traffic crash on Highway 6 in the area of County Road 425 in Lafayette County.

A 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by Jimmy E. Chatman, 54, of Greenville, was traveling westbound on Highway 6 East when he left the roadway to the right and rolled over several times.

As a result of this crash, Chatman received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Staff report