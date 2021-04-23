Roundabout Gets Some Sprucing Up With New Public Artwork

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Mayor Robyn Tannehill, left, stands with artist Earl Dismuke and Kara Giles, executive assistant, at the newly installed “Victory Dance” public art piece inside the roundabout at South Lamar and Belk boulevard. Photos by Alyssa Schnugg.

The South Lamar/Belk boulevard roundabout is the home of a new public art piece by Oxford artist Earl Dismuke.

The large metal sculpture was placed inside the roundabout on Friday and an “unveiling” ceremony was held at 1:30 p.m.

Dismuke was one of four artists who submitted a proposal to the city in October. His submission was chosen for the roundabout by the Oxford Board of Aldermen.

The sculpture is about 16-feet tall and consists of several, large rings that are connected together. It’s an abstract sculpture of someone dancing in celebration and entitled, “Victory Dance.”

“We’re coming out of this pandemic and we should be happy we made it out of this,” he said. “The rings are symbolic of relationships and the connections we have with people, which are really what helps us to move ahead. We should celebrate one another and victories – big or small.”

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said she was already excited to start planning on another public art project.

“Public art is inclusive and accessible. Street art and murals are the easiest way of tapping into the psyche of a place – and you do not need to step into an intimidating gallery or museum to do it,” she said. “City leaders will continue to invest in Oxford’s public art. It is proven that the aesthetics of a community — art, parks and green spaces are important in community building. We will continue to promote public art that enhances the quality of life for our residents and visitors.”

The project cost about $30,000.

Dismuke co-founded the Yokna Sculpture Trail and curated the outdoor portion of the University of Mississippi Museum of Art’s first major indoor/outdoor exhibition. His work has been included in several international and national exhibitions, including the Puydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition in New Orleans, The Walter Anderson Museum in Ocean Springs, Scope Basel in Basel, Switzerland and more.