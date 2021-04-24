Ole Miss Walks Off LSU in Series Finale

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Freshman Kemp Alderman propelled Ole Miss to a walk-off victory over LSU 10-9 on Saturday in the final game of the series.

Alderman had the second hit of his career as a Rebel since having his redshirt taken off on Tuesday.

“I have been an Ole Miss fan my whole life and this is what I’d dreamed of,” Alderman said. “I told myself while standing out in right-field this is what you have been waiting for your whole life… Go up there don’t try to do too much have some fun and it paid off.”

Ole Miss (28-12, 10-8 SEC) railed back from an eight-run deficit in the eighth inning off of two home runs in the inning by Peyton Chatagnier and TJ McCants grand slam to avoid the sweep by the Tigers.

“We defiantly needed something like that we struggled the first two days,” McCants said. “Today coming back and fighting as we did was a huge confidence booster for us.”

McCants goes up to the plate looking fastball than protect.

“That at-bat, he threw me a fastball that I could hit,” McCants said. “Got a good barrel on it.”

For the second day in a row, LSU jumped out on top of the Rebels as they picked up one run in the first, two in the second and three-run third inning. The Tigers 6-0 lead was caped by a two-RBI base knock by Drew Bianco to center.

The Rebels got on the board in the third inning as Chatagnier doubled to left that scored Leatherwood.

Heading into the eighth, Ole Miss was down 9-1 and sent 11 batters to plate to battle back for the win.

“Energy high we feel like we have a chance,” McCants said.

McCants led the Rebels at the dish going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBI.

Ole Miss’s closer Taylor Broadway (4-1) came into the game in the ninth and closed the door on the Tigers going ahead to pick up the win.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond next weekend as they play host to No. 10 South Carolina in a three-game series tilt.