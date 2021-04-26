LOU Mental Health Alliance Hopes to Bring Awareness Via Social Media Campaign

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Lafayette-Oxford-University Mental Health Alliance has created a social media campaign to raise awareness for the importance of mental health, decreasing stigma and helping people know there are resources in the area that can help support people when difficulties arise.

Throughout May, LOU-MHA will be posting information on its social media pages in regard to mental health, including ways people can show their support from adding a green ribbon to their profile or adding a Mental Health Awareness frame and using the hashtags #LOUMHA, #mentalhealthawarenessmonth or #LOUcares.

On May 4, the community is invited to join the Community Call to Action: Supporting May as Mental Health Awareness Month on Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Presenters include the LOU-MHA leadership team: Danielle Maack, Tiffany Lewis, Laura McShane, Tyler Stacy and Shawna Lei.

Topics will include:

Realize the impact of mental health concerns in the LOU community and its impact on business and employees

Learn about the LOU-MHA May initiative

Understand how to get your company involved in Mental Health Awareness Month

Receive LOU provider resource guide

Visit LOU-MHA for Zoom meeting information.

LOU-MHA is an alliance of local mental health providers that was formed in 2015 with the goal to ensure that LOU mental health providers were aware of one another, to know what specialty areas providers may haven who accepts the different insurances in order to help facilitate the best referrals and mental health care for individuals needing services in the LOU area.

To download the green ribbon or Facebook profile boarders, click here.

“If you don’t know what services are available in town or have a connection to who is practicing or accepting new patients, it’s likely for people to be sent to Memphis or Jackson when we might have experts in the LOU community who can help,” said Danielle Maack, LOU-MHA chairwoman.

We’ve worked to invite and encourage professionals who intersect with mental health concerns to attend the networking events as well to help with community connection and have had lawyers, officials from drug court, and clergy attend noting the ongoing need for collaborations and how mental health concerns impact us all in one way or another.”

Moving forward, Maack said the group intends to increase mental health awareness and decrease stigma through targeted social media campaigns, helping connect community members with local providers through sharing of the resource guide, and offering a speakers series or “lunch and learns” with mental health forward topics.

Maack said that while the LOU community has many resources – from providers in private practice to specialty clinics to community and university resources – there is still a need for more providers in Oxford.

“If I had to choose one major issue, it would be the overwhelming need for Applied Behavior Analysis services, the evidence-based treatment that is essential when working with developmental delays – especially Autism Spectrum Disorders,” she said.

For more information on LOU-MHA or the Mental Health Awareness initiative, visit them on Facebook and Twitter or send an email to loumentalhealthalliance@gmail.com.