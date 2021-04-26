Ole Miss Baseball Drops in Polls

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Rebels dropped seven spots in the D1Baseball polls to No. 19 in the nation following four-straight conference series losses for the first time since the 2002 season.

Despite this, Ole Miss baseball had a monster comeback in the final two innings of game three against the LSU Tigers on Saturday in a 10-9 victory.

Ole Miss (28-12, 10-8 SEC) got a three-run bomb and a grand slam by Peyton Chatagnier and TJ McCants in the eighth that knotted the game at 9-9. In the bottom of the ninth, true freshman Kemp Alderman sent a blast into the student section in right for the walk-off homerun to avoid the sweep.

“I have been an Ole Miss fan my whole life, and this is what I’d dreamed of,” Alderman said. “I told myself while standing out in right-field this is what you have been waiting for your whole life… Go up there don’t try to do too much have some fun and it paid off.”

On the season, McCants is hitting at a .345 average with for home runs and 18 RBI.

Ole Miss stays at home this week and return to the diamond of Swayze Field on Friday as they play host to the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks in a SEC showdown.