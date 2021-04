William “Billy” Ales

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Oxford man recently for using a stolen debit card.

According to the sheriff’s department, it was reported that William “Billy” Ales, 46, of Oxford allegedly stole a debit card and made several purchases online, worth $1,300.

Ales was arrested on Tuesday and charged with credit card fraud. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked and released on a $500 bond.