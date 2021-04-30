Baptist Recognized with an ‘A’ by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Baptist North Mississippi’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“Earning another ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “It confirms the continuous effort and dedication of our exemplary team of health care professionals who provide outstanding care every day to each patient.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Baptist North Mississippi shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Baptist North Mississippi was awarded an “A” grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

Staff report