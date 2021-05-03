Man Arrested for Having Infant Around Drug Activity

James Payton Jones

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Batesville man after an infant was found in a house where drug activity was taking place.

According to OPD, on April 26, officers responded to the 1100 block of Frontage Road for a welfare check due to a drug overdose.

James Payton Jones, 23, of Batesville was found on the scene with an infant child.

After the initial investigation, due to the narcotic activity in the room and for the welfare of the child, Jones was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000.