Labor Shortage Creates Need for Job Fair

With a labor shortage in the LOU community, local businesses are looking to hire people.

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Foundation and the Oxford School District’s College and Career Readiness Department are hosting a Job Fair to help those businesses find the employees they need.

Opportunities are open in various industries, including restaurants, hospitality, construction and various service industries.

More than 40 businesses have already committed to attend and some will be hiring on location.

The Job Fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 13 at Oxford High School.

Some of the businesses include Oline Winchester, North Mississippi Regional Center, Ole Miss Landscaping, City Grocery Restaurant Group, Safe and Sound Home Care and more.

Participants are encouraged to register, but it is not required. To register for the Job Fair, fill out this short form.

Staff report