Oxford Leaders Leave Mask Mandate in Place for City Buildings

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

City employees and citizens are still required to wear masks in city-owned buildings after the Oxford Board of Aldermen agreed Tuesday to keep the mandate in place.

“I don’t have a problem with it being optional for people who come in,” said Alderman John Morgan. “I think we should stick with just our employees continuing to wear them.”

Alderman Janice Antonow said she felt the mandate should remain in place for everyone.

“If our employees have to wear a mask to protect themselves and others, than others should do the same,” she said.

Alderman Mark Huelse asked whether there were other safety measures in place inside city buildings, like plexiglass screens.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said those coming into City Hall to pay a ticket, taxes or utility bills, are greeted by staff behind plexiglass.

“However, if they come in to meet with someone in the planning department or other department, and obviously the police deal with people face-to-face all day,” she said.

The Board took no action to change the mandate.

“I feel like we’re really close to being able to do this,” Morgan said.

The Board also agreed to extend the Townie Tuesday free parking days, a measure that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help promote people shopping on the Square.

“I think it’s gone over so well,” Tannehill said. “With the students gone, it’s been pretty slow (on the Square). I think it may be a good thing to keep through the summer.”

The Board voted to extend the free-parking Tuesdays through Aug. 3.