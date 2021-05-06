Friday, May 7, 2021
Dollar General Worker Charged With Embezzlement

A Dollar General employee was arrested by the Oxford Police Department recently for allegedly stealing merchandise from the store.

Ellis Walker

According to OPD, on May 4, officers responded to Dollar General on Old Sardis Road in reference to an on-duty employee stealing merchandise.

On arrival, officers spoke to the store manager and to the employee, identified as Ellis Walker, 24, of Oxford. Officers recovered the items, worth more than $1,900, from Walker’s vehicle and returned them to the store.

Walker was arrested and charged with embezzlement. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $1,000 bond.

