Oxford Conference Center Recognized for Stringent Cleaning Protocols

Oxford Conference Center Photo via Facebook/OxfordConferenceCenter

The Oxford Conference Center has announced that it is the first meeting facility in the state of Mississippi to achieve Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities.

Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the Oxford Conference Center has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

“The implementation of the GBAC STAR protocols provide a safe meeting environment as in-person gatherings return to the Oxford Conference Center. Being the only meeting facility in the state of Mississippi with this accreditation, meeting planners and guests can rest assured that every precaution is taken to ensure in-person or hybrid meetings are safe,” said Oxford Conference Center director Hayden Guest.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that Oxford Conference Center implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, the Oxford Conference Center has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, Oxford Conference Center was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.

Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.

Staff report