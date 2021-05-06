Oxford Mayoral Election Won’t Have a Run-Off

By Alyssa Schnugg

In local elections, every vote matters with some candidates in past Oxford elections winning by as little as five votes.

The upcoming June 8 mayoral election will have candidates on the ballow – Mayor Robyn Tannehill as an Independent candidate; Kyle Davis as a Republican candidate; and Brandon Pettis as an Independent candidate.

The next mayor of Oxford could win the election by as little as one vote.

In county, state or national elections, when there are three or more candidates, the winner is declared when one candidate has 50+ percent of the votes. If none of the candidates earn that percentage, the top two go to a run-off election.

However, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, there is no run-off election for a municipal general election and there is no requirement that a person receives more than 50 percent of the votes to win.

The person with the highest number of votes will be deemed the winner.