Oxford School District Recognizes Retiring Employees

Oxford School District employees retiring this school year were honored during the OSD Retirement Reception on Thursday at Oxford Middle School.
Friends, families, coworkers, and school officials celebrated the following district employees for their service to public education and dedication to Oxford School District students, parents, and the community:
Sally Williams- Teacher, Della Davidson
- 4th-grade Gifted Teacher
- Other areas of service include; 2nd, 3rd, and 5th Gifted, Pre-K, Special Education Inclusion 2nd-3rd grade
- B.S Mississippi State University
- M. of Ed. Delta State University
- Ed. S University of Mississippi
Shane Stone- Assistant Principal, Central Elementary
- Special Education Teacher – OHS
- American Government Teacher – OHS
- Physical Education Teacher – OHS
- Masters – Educational Leadership
- Bachelors – Physical Education, Special Education, and Social Studies
Kathy Howington- Asst. Curriculum Director, Administration
- Director of Professional Development
- Assistant SPED Director; MTSS Director
- Principal: Scott Center/Oxford Learning Center
- Assistant Principal Oxford High School
- Principal Central Elementary
- Assistant Principal Central Elementary
- Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education: Mississippi State University
- Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership: University of Mississippi
- Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction: University of Mississippi
- National Board Certification (3x): Exceptional Needs Specialist
Lillian Michelle Swindall- Teacher, Central Elementary
- EL teacher at Central Elementary, 3years
- Literacy Coach for the school district in Central Office, 3years
- Interventionist at Oxford Elementary
- Educational Specialist- Administrative Supervision and Leadership
- MA- Early Childhood Education
- BA- Elementary and Early Childhood Education
- National Board Certified Teacher-Early Childhood Generalist
- Certified Academic Language Therapist and Certified Dyslexia Therapist
Shannon Caffey Robbins- Teacher, Bramlett Elementary School
- Kindergarten Teacher, Even Start Federal Program
- Bachelor of Arts of Education
- Masters of Curriculum and Instruction, Endorsement in Gifted
Neil Chandler Burton- Assistant Principal, Oxford Middle School
- Assistant Principal OMS 2015-2021
- Intervention Coordinator OIS 2014-15
- Gifted Instructor 2007-2014
- Sixth Grade Teacher 2003-07
- Prior to OSD–Rankin Co from 1997-2003
- BS from University of Southern Mississippi
- M.Ed. from Arkansas State
Margaret (Midge) Havins- Teacher, Oxford Middle School
- Cyber Foundations 1 and Exploring Pathways teacher
- Career Discovery
- Keyboarding
- Information and Communication Technology
- Bachelor of Science in Commercial Business Education from the State University of New York at Albany
- Masters in Higher Education, Student Services from The University of Mississippi
- National Board Certified Teacher
Theresa Ann Bates- Teacher, Della Davidson Elementary
- 4th Grade Math and Science
- 2nd Grade Gifted Education, Central Elementary/Oxford Elementary
- McComb SD 5th Grade Gifted Studies
- Bachelor degree in Liberal Studies/Anthropology from California State University
- Master Degree in Education, Math and Science
- National Board Certified Teacher
- Teacher License Endorsements: K-12 Art, K-3, K-6 Elementary Ed, 7-12 Biology, 7-12 Social Studies, and K-12 Gifted
Robert Howard- Bus Driver and Substitute Teacher
- In OSD since 2013
Dr. Amy King- Counselor, Central Elementary
- School Counselor for grades 1-2
- Middle School Counselor Grades 7-8
- 6th grade Language Arts
- 6-8 grades Remedial English
- PhD Counselor Education
- Nationally Certified Counselor
- Nationally Certified School Counselor
- Provisional Licensed Counselor
PJ Jones- Teacher, Della Davidson Elementary
- 3rd grade teacher
- Selected as the 2021 Teacher of the Year
- Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
- MAEd, Curriculum and Instruction
Dr. Barbara Lowe- Teacher, Oxford High School
- Pre-Ap English (9th)
- English (10th)
- Ramp-Up to English
- Dual Enrollment English
- English III
- Debate I-IV
- Competitive Debate
- Oral Communications
- BA with honors in English from Tulane University
- MA in Children’s Literature from Simmons College (in Boston)
- PhD in English from The University of Mississippi
Mary Lewis- Food Services Worker, Child Nutrition
Kathy Herbert- Receptionist, Central Elementary
Additional 2021 retirees: Cynthia Howle- Oxford Intermediate School, Michelle Swindall- Central Elementary School.