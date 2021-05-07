Oxford School District Recognizes Retiring Employees

Pictured left to right, front row: Dr. Amy King, Midge Havins, Shannon Robbins, PJ Jones, Sally Williams, Dr. Barbara Lowe, Kathy Howington, Shane Stone. Back row: Mary Lewis, Robert Howard, Kathy Herbert, Brian Harvey, Theresa Bates, Neil Burton.

Oxford School District employees retiring this school year were honored during the OSD Retirement Reception on Thursday at Oxford Middle School.

Friends, families, coworkers, and school officials celebrated the following district employees for their service to public education and dedication to Oxford School District students, parents, and the community:

Sally Williams- Teacher, Della Davidson

4th-grade Gifted Teacher

Other areas of service include; 2nd, 3rd, and 5th Gifted, Pre-K, Special Education Inclusion 2nd-3rd grade

B.S Mississippi State University

M. of Ed. Delta State University

Ed. S University of Mississippi

Shane Stone- Assistant Principal, Central Elementary

Special Education Teacher – OHS

American Government Teacher – OHS

Physical Education Teacher – OHS

Masters – Educational Leadership

Bachelors – Physical Education, Special Education, and Social Studies

Kathy Howington- Asst. Curriculum Director, Administration

Director of Professional Development

Assistant SPED Director; MTSS Director

Principal: Scott Center/Oxford Learning Center

Assistant Principal Oxford High School

Principal Central Elementary

Assistant Principal Central Elementary

Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education: Mississippi State University

Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership: University of Mississippi

Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction: University of Mississippi

National Board Certification (3x): Exceptional Needs Specialist

Lillian Michelle Swindall- Teacher, Central Elementary

EL teacher at Central Elementary, 3years

Literacy Coach for the school district in Central Office, 3years

Interventionist at Oxford Elementary

Educational Specialist- Administrative Supervision and Leadership

MA- Early Childhood Education

BA- Elementary and Early Childhood Education

National Board Certified Teacher-Early Childhood Generalist

Certified Academic Language Therapist and Certified Dyslexia Therapist

Shannon Caffey Robbins- Teacher, Bramlett Elementary School

Kindergarten Teacher, Even Start Federal Program

Bachelor of Arts of Education

Masters of Curriculum and Instruction, Endorsement in Gifted

Neil Chandler Burton- Assistant Principal, Oxford Middle School

Assistant Principal OMS 2015-2021

Intervention Coordinator OIS 2014-15

Gifted Instructor 2007-2014

Sixth Grade Teacher 2003-07

Prior to OSD–Rankin Co from 1997-2003

BS from University of Southern Mississippi

M.Ed. from Arkansas State

Margaret (Midge) Havins- Teacher, Oxford Middle School

Cyber Foundations 1 and Exploring Pathways teacher

Career Discovery

Keyboarding

Information and Communication Technology

Bachelor of Science in Commercial Business Education from the State University of New York at Albany

Masters in Higher Education, Student Services from The University of Mississippi

National Board Certified Teacher

Theresa Ann Bates- Teacher, Della Davidson Elementary

4th Grade Math and Science

2nd Grade Gifted Education, Central Elementary/Oxford Elementary

McComb SD 5th Grade Gifted Studies

Bachelor degree in Liberal Studies/Anthropology from California State University

Master Degree in Education, Math and Science

National Board Certified Teacher

Teacher License Endorsements: K-12 Art, K-3, K-6 Elementary Ed, 7-12 Biology, 7-12 Social Studies, and K-12 Gifted

Robert Howard- Bus Driver and Substitute Teacher

In OSD since 2013

Dr. Amy King- Counselor, Central Elementary

School Counselor for grades 1-2

Middle School Counselor Grades 7-8

6th grade Language Arts

6-8 grades Remedial English

PhD Counselor Education

Nationally Certified Counselor

Nationally Certified School Counselor

Provisional Licensed Counselor

PJ Jones- Teacher, Della Davidson Elementary

3rd grade teacher

Selected as the 2021 Teacher of the Year

Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education

MAEd, Curriculum and Instruction

Dr. Barbara Lowe- Teacher, Oxford High School

Pre-Ap English (9th)

English (10th)

Ramp-Up to English

Dual Enrollment English

English III

Debate I-IV

Competitive Debate

Oral Communications

BA with honors in English from Tulane University

MA in Children’s Literature from Simmons College (in Boston)

PhD in English from The University of Mississippi

Mary Lewis- Food Services Worker, Child Nutrition

Kathy Herbert- Receptionist, Central Elementary

Additional 2021 retirees: Cynthia Howle- Oxford Intermediate School, Michelle Swindall- Central Elementary School.