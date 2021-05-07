Students Learn Importance of Fire Suppression Sprinklers During Building Safety Month

Firefighters watch as the sprinkler system quickly doused the flames.

Second structure was set on fire.

But was extinguished quickly by the sprinklers.

First- and second-grade students watched the demonstation

Putting out the few remaining flames.

Oxford firefighters kept close by.

The fire in the structure without a sprinkler spread quickly. The Oxford Fire Department and Oxford Building Department teamed up Friday to show students at Central Elementary how fast fires can spread when there isn’t a sprinkler system. Photos by Alyssa Schnugg.

Students at Central Elementary School learned some valuable lessons this week about fire safety and the importance of fire suppression sprinkler systems.

The Oxford Fire Department and the Oxford Building Department teamed up to provide an outdoor, fire safety-themed obstacle course for the kids and a live demonstration where two small structures were set on fire.

One of the buildings was equipped with an automatic fire sprinkler and one was not.

The building without the sprinkler system took just 4 minutes to become engulfed with flames, causing a few nervous squeals from the students before Oxford firefighters put out the blaze.

The building with the sprinkler system had the fire doused quickly.

The two-day event is part of Oxford’s observance of Building Safety Month, the worldwide campaign presented by the International Code Council, its members and partners to promote building safety.

This year’s campaign, “Prevent, Prepare, Protect. Building Codes Save” highlights the importance of building codes in providing a strong and resilient final product, with regularly updated codes ensuring that communities are protected in the face of disasters.

The demonstration will be performed at Lafayette County schools on May 11-14.