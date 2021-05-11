Lafayette County Seeking Input on New Superintendent Hire

The Lafayette County School District Board of Directors is seeking input from all stakeholders in the search for a new superintendent.

The search for a new superintendent began last month when current Superintendent Adam Pugh announced his retirement. His last day will be June 30.

Stakeholders include teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, community members and business owners.

The feedback from all stakeholders will be used by the Board as part of the interview process and as a foundation for making the decision as to whom will be the next superintendent for the district.

There will be two opportunities to provide feedback.

Stakeholders can participate in an online, anonymous survey provided by the Mississippi School Boards Association Search Service. Access to the survey is available at the LCSD website. Results are sent directly to the MSBA Superintendent Search Coordinator who compiles the results for the Board members. The online survey is open for two weeks, from May 11-25.

There will also be three virtual meetings on May 25 for various stakeholder groups, via Zoom. The Zoom link will be shared on the LCSD website prior to the webinar-style meeting.

District Administrators, which includes principals, assistant principals, directors and assistant superintendents will meet via Zoom at 1 p.m.

Teachers, which includes, assistant teachers, librarians, counselors and other instructional staff will meeting via Zoom at 4 p.m.

The community virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. for parents, all community members and business members.

A retirement celebration for Pugh is being held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Commons Area of Lafayette High School.

Staff report