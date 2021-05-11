Three Rebels Named as Finalist for the C Spire Ferriss Trophy

Ole Miss baseball has three of the five finalists named to the 2021 C Spire Ferriss Trophy.

Kevin Graham, Gunnar Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy were tabbed for Mississippi’s top college baseball honor, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced Monday.

The winners of the Howell Trophy, Conerly Trophy (football), Ferriss Trophy (baseball) and Gillom Trophy (women’s basketbally) will be announced during a virtual program on Monday, May 24 at noon CT. Fans, players and family members can watch the program online at www.msfame.com.

Veteran CBS NFL television analyst Charles Davis will be the special master of ceremonies. The three Rebels are joined by Tanner Allen and Landon Sims of Mississippi State as the five finalists.

Additionally, Elijah Moore was named a finalist for the Conerly Trophy, Devontae Shuler for the Howell Trophy and Shakira Austin for the Gillom Trophy, each awarded to the top in-state student-athlete in their respective sports.

Graham has been one of college baseball’s best offensive players this season. The junior out of O’Fallon, Missouri, has reached base in 40 consecutive games and in 45 of 47 games this season. His streak is the sixth-longest in college baseball this season, the third-longest active streak in the country and the second-longest active streak in the SEC.

A 2019 Freshman All-American, Graham ranks in the top 10 in the Southeastern Conference in hits and runs scored.

Likewise, Hoglund has been one of college baseball’s top starting pitchers this season. The junior out of Hudson, Florida, ranks 10th in the nation in strikeouts with 96 on the year. He also ranks in the top 50 nationally in strikeouts per nine innings, WHIP and hits allowed per nine innings.

Hoglund adds to an impressive list of career accolades, including an SEC Pitcher of the Week nod in Week 11 of this season, as well as Consensus Preseason All-American honors.

Nikhazy also adds to a long list of honors. The junior out of Windermere, Florida, was named the SEC and Collegiate Baseball National Pitcher of the Week in Week 9 of this season. The Preseason All-America selection was also an All-American in 2020 and a Freshman All-American in 2019.

The Rebel left-hander ranks in the top 50 nationally in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings and hits allowed per nine innings. His season highlight thus far came at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Mississippi, where he threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout at No. 3 Mississippi State.

Fan voting information for the C Spire Outstanding Players Awards will be released at a later date.

Staff Report