Oxford Chess Team First in Team and Individual Tournament

For the first time, the Oxford High School Chess team won first place at the St. Augustine Spring II on-board tournament.
The OHS Chess Team is Aidan Sullivan, Yamato Matsumura and Elliot Settlemires. The chess competitors play five rounds at 60-minutes per game.
Sullivan, who is in the 10th grade, brought home first place as an individual competitor. He will compete in the two-day Individual Scholastic State Championship on June 19.
This is Sullivan’s second individual tournament win. He also won the Olive Branch tournament in 2020 as a freshman.
Staff report