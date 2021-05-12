Oxford Chess Team First in Team and Individual Tournament

OHS Chess Team wins First Place in St. Augustine Spring II Tournament in Jackson. Pictured Left to Right: Aidan Sullivan, Elliot Settlemires, and Yamato Matsumura. Photo provided by the OSD.

For the first time, the Oxford High School Chess team won first place at the St. Augustine Spring II on-board tournament.

The OHS Chess Team is Aidan Sullivan, Yamato Matsumura and Elliot Settlemires. The chess competitors play five rounds at 60-minutes per game.

Sullivan, who is in the 10th grade, brought home first place as an individual competitor. He will compete in the two-day Individual Scholastic State Championship on June 19.

This is Sullivan’s second individual tournament win. He also won the Olive Branch tournament in 2020 as a freshman.

Staff report