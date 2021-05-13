Hit-and-Run Leads to Arrest of Oxford Man

An Oxford man was arrested Wednesday by the Oxford Police Department for allegedly hitting someone with their car and leaving the scene.

According to OPD, on May 1, officers responded to Jackson Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive in reference to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle. The suspect left the scene.

Nolan Smith

Officers found the victim lying in the middle of the road with injuries. EMS was called and transported the victim to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for treatment.

Following an investigation, OPD detectives charged Nolan Smith, 19, of Oxford with felony leaving the scene of a wreck. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $25,000 bond.

The victim is still receiving ongoing treatment for their injuries.

“We would like to thank the public for their help in sharing the photos of the suspect’s vehicle on our social media accounts,” the OPD stated in a press release Thursday.