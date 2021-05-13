Ole Miss Takes Care of Little Rock

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 18 Ole Miss took care of the Little Rock Trojans on Wednesday by a score of 9-4. The Rebels used two, big four-run innings to secure the win.

The Rebels starter Josh Mallitz was lights out in the first two innings. Mallitz worked two-plus innings, surrendered one run on three hits and struck out six Trojan batters.

Ole Miss (34-14, 14-10 SEC) used a big second inning at the plate with four runs scored. The Rebels’ second baseman Peyton Chatagnier smashed a double down the left-field line that cleared a bases-loaded situation. Kevin Graham followed with a RBI single that brought in Chatagnier.

Little Rock answered in the third with a run of their own. After a leadoff double by Miguel Soto and came home on a hit by Jorden Hussein.

In the third, the Rebels called on the arm of Austin Miller in third. Miller (1-1) worked an inning and struck out two sluggers to pick up the win. Brandon Johnson tossed the fourth allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout. Jackson Kimbrell worked a frame surrendered two runs on two hits and picked up the strikeout.

The Trojans cut the game to a one-run game in the fifth, as John Michael Russ delivered a two-run double to left.

As a pitching staff, Ole Miss struck out a total of 19 Little Rock batters to only a walk.

In the seventh, Jacob Gonzalez capped the frame off with a three-run home run into the student section in right field.

Ole Miss was led at the plate by Gonzalez as he went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Graham followed with getting on base all five times as he went 3-for-3 with a double and two walks

The Trojans added their final run in the eighth, after a leadoff double by Jake Wright and came home on a base hit by Kobe Barnum.

Ole Miss steps back into action this weekend as they play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the final SEC home conference series for the 2021 season. The first pitch of the series is set for 6 p.m. on Friday on the SEC Network.