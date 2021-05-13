The Battle for the Golden Egg Renewed on Thanksgiving

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Battle for the Golden Egg between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on the gridiron will take place on Thanksgiving.

The SEC office announced on Thursday the Egg Bowl will be held on the holiday for the next two years — in 2021 and 2022.

Ole Miss will travel down to Starkville this upcoming football season, with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Next year, the Bulldogs will come to the Vaught on Nov. 24, 2022.

The game has been held on Thanksgiving night 23 times previously, including 2017-2019.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met 117 times previously and is the second-most played rivalry game in the SEC, with the first game taking place in 1901. Ole Miss holds a 62-46-6 advantage in the series, including a 31-28 win over the Bulldogs last season.



The game is the 10th longest uninterrupted series in college football and has been played each year since 1944.

Ole Miss opens the 2021 season against Louisville on Sept. 6 in Atlanta, Georgia.



