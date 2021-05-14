Lafayette Superintendent Pugh Honored at Retirement Ceremony

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette Schools Superintendent Adam Pugh was recognized Friday by his peers and community members for his work as superintendent since 2012. He is retiring on June 30. Photos by Alyssa Schnugg.

In his almost 10 years as superintendent of the Lafayette County School District, Adam Pugh has helped grow and improve the schools he was charged with leading, and on Friday, the school community gathered to say “Thank you.”

Pugh announced he was retiring from the school district last month. His last day as superintendent is June 30. The School Board is now actively seeking his replacement.

Folks gathered in the Commons inside the high school to thank Pugh and wish him well in his future endeavors.

A video of photographs and other memories played during Adam Pugh’s retirement celebration.

School Board Member Judith Thompson said Pugh is leaving the district “a much better place” than when he first took over as superintendent in 2012.

“You are leaving a remarkable legacy behind,” she said to Pugh. “We will miss you as our leader and as our friend.”

During his time as superintendent, Pugh helped the district become an A-rated district; led a successful bond campaign to build the new elementary school; earned the Practitioner of Distinction Award from the University of Mississippi Education Hall of Game; served as the Legislature Administrator Advisory Council on Education, the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents Executive Committee and the Northwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees as chairman.

After receiving a plaque noting his accomplishments and his retirement, Pugh said he has enjoyed his time with the Lafayette County School District.

“I count all of you as dear friends,” he said. “I have truly, truly, enjoyed working with you all and thank you for what you all have done here to make Lafayette better.”