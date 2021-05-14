Ole Miss Selected as One of Twenty Possible Sites for NCAA Regional

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball learned on Friday that the Oxford-University Stadium Swayze Field has been chosen as one of the 20 potential host sites by the NCAA Committee for the NCAA Tournament.

Postseason baseball at Swayze is always a great atmosphere to watch college baseball.

The other 19 sites that were selected are Arizona, Arkansas, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida, Gonzaga, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU and Vanderbilt.

The SEC leads the way in possible host sites for the tournament with seven sites.

Ole Miss baseball (34-14, 14-10) is coming off of a series loss on the road to Texas A&M following a grand slam by the Aggies first baseman Will Frizzell that clinched the game and the series. On Wednesday the Rebels took care of Little Rock 9-4 at home.

The Rebels dropped six spots to number 18 in the nation in the D1Baseball Poll on Monday and have an RPI of 11 heading into the week.

The final 16 sites will be unveiled prior to the Road to Omaha Selection Show on Memorial Day.

Ole Miss steps back onto the diamond on this weekend as they play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.